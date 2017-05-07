Warriors coach Steve Kerr underwent s...

Warriors coach Steve Kerr underwent spinal cord leak procedure

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely. Warriors coach Steve Kerr underwent spinal cord leak procedure Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely.

Chicago, IL

