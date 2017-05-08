Trading the 10th pick.......................
Stanley Johnson - Former 8th pick, but he is just in the doghouse now. Listed as 6"6, but seems not suits to play SF Justise Winslow - from the same draft year , most StR members love him before the draft, and thought we should picked him, instead of WCS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC