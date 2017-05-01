The Glue Guys: David Pick Interview
With all the Nets brainpower focusing in on European players, we brought in international basketball reporter David Pick to discuss which players the Nets may have interest in. The big headliner is Milos Teodosic, a 30-year-old PG whose known as the best player in Europe.
