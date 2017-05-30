The book of Jokic: Every pass in Niko...

The book of Jokic: Every pass in Nikola Jokic's bag of tricks

There are a lot of reasons that at just 22 years of age, Nikola Jokic is one of best offensive players in the NBA. He's got incredible touch on short shots, post ups, floaters, and mid-range jumpers as well as a great handle, ridiculously high basketball IQ, and incredible footwork.

