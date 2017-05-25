Spencer Haywood's Amazing Season

Saturday May 27 Read more: Denver Stiffs

The pro basketball team in our town once had a player who averaged 30 points and 19.1 rebounds for the entire season! And that player changed the face of basketball forever. Spencer Haywood put up those gaudy numbers for the American Basketball Association Rockets during his only season in Denver .

