Report: Danilo Gallinari opts out of contract, will test free agency

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that Danilo Gallinari will not exercise the player option in his contract for the 2017-18 season and will become an unrestricted free agent. While some Nuggets fans may have held onto the hope that Gallinari would exercise his player option and return for one more season in Nuggets blue, most Nuggets fans realized that Gallinari would test the free agency market to secure what will likely be the largest contract of his career.

