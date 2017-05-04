Potential Trade Target for Denver: Patrick Beverly

Apr 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson brings the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports If Denver moves on from Jameer Nelson and doesn't trust Mudiay or Murray to run the point, they should give Patrick Beverly a look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.