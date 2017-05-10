Player Review: Myles Turner shouldn't change what makes him special

Hassan Whiteside averaged 24.7 points and 20 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers this season mostly because Myles Turner failed to match his level of physicality. Indiana's young center idly watched as lob passes soared above his out-of-position outstretched arms, he allowed himself to get pushed too far under the basket, he shirked his responsibility to box out, and he committed multiple touch fouls of the soft variety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.