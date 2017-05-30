Pickaxe Podcast: Pre-draft workouts a...

Pickaxe Podcast: Pre-draft workouts and Lebron James vs Michael Jordan

Yesterday

A little bit of everything in this episode of the Pickaxe with Zach, Kayla and Mike. They discuss the recent pre-draft workouts and who caught their eye, they debate whether or not its time for a jersey re-design and go rapid fire "will he or won't he be here next season.

Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Chicago, IL

