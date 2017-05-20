Paul Millsap collects three points from All-NBA voters
After completing arguably the best season of his career, he will be heavily sought after by teams attempting to lure him away from Atlanta. The league has been dominated by an influx of guards during the past half-decade, but the forwards are making their presence known again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Soaring Down South.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC