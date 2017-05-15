Pacers Draft Prospects: Donovan Mitchell
Other than Jeff Teague , the Pacers struggled to find consistent guard play. Coach Nate McMillan juggled between Monta Ellis , Rodney Stuckey , and Aaron Brooks to share ball-handling duties, but playing any combination of these three proved liable both offensively and defensively.
