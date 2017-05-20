Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay to compete in second-ever NBA game in Africa
Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay will participate in the NBA's second game in Africa later this summer, the league announced Thursday. Mudiay, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will play for Team Africa during the game on Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.
