Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finalist for NBA most improved player award
Nikola Jokic 's breakout second season with the Nuggets has put him in line for one of the NBA's most prominent awards. Jokic, Denver's 6-foot-10 center, is one of three finalists for the league's most improved player award, which will be presented during the league's inaugural awards show next Friday on TNT.
