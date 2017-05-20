No surprise: It's Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals, again

The Cleveland Cavaliers pose with their trophy after winning Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics 135-102, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers pose with their trophy after winning Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics 135-102, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.