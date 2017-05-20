Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball, D'Angelo Russell and More
It's a drastic change in tone around the franchise, no doubt, but for once the questions around the team amount to what should be a net positive gain regardless of how Magic Johnson and the front office chooses to answer them. The Lakers hold the second pick in the draft and the train suggesting the team will go ahead and take UCLA's Lonzo Ball left the station long ago and isn't slowing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC