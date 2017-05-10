Lakers Free Agency: Magic Johnson wan...

Lakers Free Agency: Magic Johnson wants to save future cap space for superstars like Paul George

18 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting with baited breath to see what direction Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka take the organization. The offseason is still in the lottery-induced holding pattern, but Magic offered some clarity on his intentions.

