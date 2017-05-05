Judge rejects emergency injunction against abortion restrictions
Governor Terry Branstad is scheduled to sign a bill into law that will immediately require women seeking an abortion to be counseled about other options, be given the chance to see an ultrasound and then wait 72 hours before the abortion may be performed. On Thursday, a judge denied a request for an emergency injunction to halt the 3 day-waiting period.
