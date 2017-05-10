Jeremy Lin says racist remarks he heard from opponents were worse in NCAA than NBA

Jeremy Lin has dealt with racist remarks as an Asian American in the NBA but he said nothing compares to what he repeatedly experienced while playing in college. Lin, the first American-born NBA player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent, said he heard deplorable racial slurs hurled at him from fans, opposing players and even an opposing coach during his four years at Harvard while playing on the road from 2006 to '10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.