JaVale McGee loves that Warriors fans...

JaVale McGee loves that Warriors fans are wearing rat tail headbands

11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Warriors center reveled in one Golden State supporter wearing a headband with a homemade version of McGee's triple rat tail. So much so that McGee A)posted about it on Instagram and B)suggested more in Dub Nation don something like it McGee wants his triple rat tail, an unconventional hairstyle for sure, to rub off on the Bay Area - which he already is glad rocks strange looks like that.

