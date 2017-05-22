Is a Paul George trade worth the risk?

Portland's window to acquire a third All Star-caliber player is currently open, but will close on draft night. Conveniently, the Pacer's Paul George is definitely on the trading block, because he is "Hell-bent" on joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency after the 2017-2018 season--a fact which the Pacers' brass knows, and George knows they know.

