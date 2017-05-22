Iguodala cleared for Game 4; Pachulia questionable

Golden State Warriors' Bob Myers chats with Andre Iguodala after practice during NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Golden State Warriors' Bob Myers chats with Andre Iguodala after practice during NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.