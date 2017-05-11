How Kevin Durant and Steph Curry learned to share the limelight

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry enjoy the view from the bench late in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry laughs on the bench with Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during their game against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.