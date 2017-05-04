FIBA will let players wear religious headgear
FIBA will allow hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes to be worn during international basketball competition. The move, voted upon unanimously by international basketball's governing body, will lay waste to a 20-year ban on the headgear.
