Everything you need to know about the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery is here! The Lottery is depressingly an annual holiday for Denver Nuggets fans and despite the team making every effort and coming painfully close to not being a participant this year, it was not meant to be. It's actually a double whammy that the Nuggets came so close to the playoffs because not only were they left just on the outside looking in, but also their performance was good enough to warrant them the second worst odds of winning the lottery.

