Denver Nuggets: This draft will determine their future in the playoffs

Mar 23, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports The Denver Nuggets will not have a top three draft pick, but they still need to take this draft seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.