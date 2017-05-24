Chicago Bulls: Lopsided postseason has hurt Jimmy Butler's trade value
When the Boston Celtics won the NBA Draft lottery last Tuesday night there were two very different schools of thought that ran through every basketball fan's head. The first was that the Celtics had the opportunity to draft a generational talent at point guard, whether that be Markelle Fultz or the biggest college baller himself Lonzo Ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC