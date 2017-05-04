Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former Denver Nuggets competing in the BIG 3 league
As the NBA playoffs heat up, the Big3 is working hard in the background to get ready for their debut season this summer. This new league is founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, and kicks off after the NBA Finals have finished with the goal of bringing the excitement of the NBA All-Star game to cities across the nation.
