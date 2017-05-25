Basketball: Kiwi Tai Wynyard happy to learn tough lessons with Kentucky Wildcats
Tai Wynyard of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings. Photo/Getty Images Tai Wynyard pauses and considers the question carefully ... what is the most valuable lesson he's learnt during two years at University of Kentucky? There have been so many home truths, cruelly dispatched by an American college basketball system that often seems a mere stopover on the way to the professional ranks and less to do with actual education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC