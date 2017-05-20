Aussie prospect withdraws from NBA Draft

3 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

SOUTH Sudanese-Australian wing, Deng Adel, has decided to withdraw his name from the 2017 NBA Draft and return to school for his junior year. Adel chose not to hire an agent when going through the draft process, and made the decision on Wednesday that he'll suit up for the University of Louisville for the 2017-18 season.

