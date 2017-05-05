Amazon Prime Video Finally Headed to ...

Amazon Prime Video Finally Headed to Apple TV

If reports are to be believed, tech heavyweights Amazon and Apple may have finally settled some differences, as Amazon's Video app is believed to be made available on Apple TV in the summer. The article cites "people familiar with the two companies", and says: "Amazon employees expect the app to show up on Apple's hardware in the third quarter of the year".

