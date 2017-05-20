10 Realistic Trades After the Results of 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

Has the end of the NBA draft lottery got you down? Are you finding it difficult to derive enough joy from the overwhelmingly predictable playoffs? Have you become tired of thumbing through draft-prospect highlights that always seem to end with LaVar Ball trying to sell you $1,000 shoelaces at the top of his lungs? Consider yourself saved, because as the pre-lottery anticipation fades, the post-lottery trade speculation gets kicked into high gear. Rosters are fluid in the offseason, so we're not as concerned about agreements with uneven components; the same goes for salary-cap situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.