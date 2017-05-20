10 Realistic Trades After the Results...

10 Realistic Trades After the Results of 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

Has the end of the NBA draft lottery got you down? Are you finding it difficult to derive enough joy from the overwhelmingly predictable playoffs? Have you become tired of thumbing through draft-prospect highlights that always seem to end with LaVar Ball trying to sell you $1,000 shoelaces at the top of his lungs? Consider yourself saved, because as the pre-lottery anticipation fades, the post-lottery trade speculation gets kicked into high gear. Rosters are fluid in the offseason, so we're not as concerned about agreements with uneven components; the same goes for salary-cap situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May 5 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC