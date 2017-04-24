Will Barton plans to test free agency in 2018 offseason
Denver Nuggets swingman Will Barton will not agree to a contract extension this offseason and will test unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2018, league sources tell ESPN. Sources say the Nuggets anticipated Barton's decision, made in an attempt to maximize his earning potential during the prime of his career.? Barton, 26, is one of the league's premier sixth men.
