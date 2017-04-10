Watch: Jusuf Nurkic not surprised his...

Watch: Jusuf Nurkic not surprised his teammates said he was the most impressive player

17 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Portland Trail Blazers held their annual exit interviews with the media at their practice facility in Tualatin on Tuesday, marking the end of the 2016-17 season. Trail Blazers players including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic along with coach Terry Stotts and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey took questions from reporters, reflected on the season and talked about goals for the future.

