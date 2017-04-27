This year's additions warrant a secon...

This year's additions warrant a second NBA Executive of the Year honor

10 hrs ago

As we twiddle our thumbs waiting to see who the Warriors will play in the NBA Western Conference semifinals, the break in the action might be a good time to assess how Bob Myers' latest wondrous year as general manager fits within the context of his wildly successful four-year tenure. Admit it, even after the Warriors scored their blockbuster free agent coup with Kevin Durant last summer, you might have been fretful about the mass departures of so many team fixtures - Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli, Leandro Barbosa, Mo Speights - and how Myers could possibly fill in the gaps with very limited resources.

