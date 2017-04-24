Stiffs Prospect Watch: John Collins
Stiffs Prospect Watch continues with Wake Forest power forward/small ball center John Collins , an interesting player on a rare trajectory. His skills around the basket offensively are high quality, his athleticism makes him an above the rim threat, and he has shown defensive potential.
