Michael Malone interview on Altitude

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had an interview with Altitude Sports 950 AM today. He covered a few topics in his 16 minutes: how he's not really up for watching the playoffs at the moment , how Jokic really needed some time off after nearly 2 years of going through the whole 12 months with no summer breaks, and how Jamal Murray is a warrior.

