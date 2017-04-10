Michael Malone interview on Altitude

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had an interview with Altitude Sports 950 AM today. He covered a few topics in his 16 minutes: how he's not really up for watching the playoffs at the moment , how Jokic really needed some time off after nearly 2 years of going through the whole 12 months with no summer breaks, and how Jamal Murray is a warrior.

