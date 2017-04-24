Kawakami: It's a Warriors sweep, so what comes next? Rest and...

The Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee blocks a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier in the first quarter of Game 4 of their NBA first round playoff series at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Monday, April 24, 2017. The Warriors just earned themselves at least five full days off-at a minimum-and they did it playing their best and deadliest level of basketball.

