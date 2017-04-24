Jrue Holiday nominated for NBA Cares Community Assist Award
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, right, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in Denver. Jrue Holiday is 1 of 10 nominees for the Season long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, according to a news release from the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC