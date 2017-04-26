Hickory Elite wins 7th-grade AAU tour...

Hickory Elite wins 7th-grade AAU tournament

The Hickory Elite 7th grade AAU basketball team won the Denver Nuggets Hoop Classic basketball tournament this past weekend in Denver, going undefeated. The team features several players from Lincoln county.

