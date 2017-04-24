Head trip: The experience of broadcasting an NBA game in VR - CNET

In a flash, it seemed Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was about to come crashing into me after blocking a shot from behind. Moments later, I saw Green on the run, lobbing a basketball for an alley-oop to teammate JaVale McGee, who appeared from out of nowhere for the slam, ultimately helping the Warriors win their April 4 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

