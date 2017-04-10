Bogdanovic's team advances to EuroLeague Final Four
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Fenerbahce completed their first round sweep of Panathanaikos on Tuesday, advancing to the EuroLeague Final Four. The game itself wasn't even close, which was kind of surprising as it was easily Bogdan's worst game of the entire series.
