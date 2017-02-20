What the Plumlee trade means for the Portland Trail Blazers

About just a week ago the Portland Trail Blazers traded center Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick for Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first round pick. So what does this mean for the Blazers? Was it a good trade, was it the worst trade ever made in the history of trading? Only time will tell since neither of these two players have had sufficient playing time with their new team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.