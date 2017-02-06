Weekend Summit: All stars, trades, an...

Weekend Summit: All stars, trades, and Jokic praise

In this weekend summit edition of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I am joined by Sean Walsh and Aniello Piro of Mile High Sports, and Daniel Lewis of Denver Stiffs. The four of us discuss Jokic's triple double, argue over which nuggets player would win an inner-team three-point contest, dunk contest, and skills challenge, and then what trade rumors the Nuggets can expect over the next few weeks.

