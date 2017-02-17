Webber, Massimino among the Hall of Fame finalists

In this April 2, 1985, file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, scissors in hand, is boosted aloft to cut the net down after the Wildcats won the NCAA championships in Lexington, Ky.Massimino is among the 14 finalists unveiled Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, for this year's Basketball Hall of Fame induction class. less FILE - In this April 2, 1985, file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, scissors in hand, is boosted aloft to cut the net down after the Wildcats won the NCAA championships in Lexington, Ky.Massimino is ... more FILE - In this March 9, 2007, file photo, Detroit Pistons forward Chris Webber dunks during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Denver Nuggets in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.