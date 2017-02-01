Warriors beat Clippers 133-120 for 9t...

Warriors beat Clippers 133-120 for 9th straight win over LA

13 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Stephen Curry scored 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 133-120 for their fifth straight victory on Thursday night. Blake Griffin had 31 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, for the Clippers.

Chicago, IL

