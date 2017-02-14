Victim Of Devastating Crash Meets With Mayor About Pedestrian Safety The survivor of a horrible 2013 crash spoke with Mayor Michael Hancock about the importance of pedestrian safety Tuesday, in a push to make changes. Survey: Northeast Denver Is Hottest Neighborhood In The U.S. A new survey shows that a neighborhood in Northeast Denver is the hottest housing marking in the U.S. Pot-Related ER Visits Increase Among Visitors To Colorado People visiting some of Colorado's mountain towns helped push Summit County to the top of the list for emergency room visits related to people getting high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.