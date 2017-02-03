Victim Escapes After Being Beaten, Shot
Victim Escapes After Being Beaten, Shot Police in Arvada arrested eight people, including two adults and six juveniles, for an alleged abduction, shooting and burglary where the victim escaped. Iranian Students Uncertain Of Future After Travel Ban Several of the brightest minds at the Colorado School of Mines say they don't know what's going to happen as uncertainty continues to swirl around President Donald Trump's immigration ban.
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
