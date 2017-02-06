The Nuggets Must Believe in the Process of Emmanuel Mudiay

Dec 10, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports In what has been an up and down season for the sophomore guard, it is time for the Denver Nuggets to continue with their patience and reinforce their confidence in the guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.