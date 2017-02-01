Rumor: The Denver Nuggets are quietly looking to trade Emmanuel Mudiay
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Denver Nuggets are "quietly exploring what they might get for Emmanuel Mudiay and multiple picks." Mudiay is Denver's starting point guard and was briefly marketed as the face of the future of the franchise but has had an underwhelming first season and a half and has been slow to improve in several key areas.
