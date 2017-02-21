Resident On Possible Serial Arsonist: 'I Just Wish He'd Stop' Firefighters are concerned a serial arsonist is setting fires on Green Mountain in Jefferson County. Going To Skijoring Races? Leave Your Drone At Home Three people are recovering after being trampled by a horse in Silverton after a low-flying drone spooked the animal at the skijoring race Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.